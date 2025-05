Rain Chances Return to the Mid-South

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Showers, Few Storms Possible |High: 72 | E-5

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Showers, Isolated Storm Ch. |Low: 60|E-5

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy AM, Mix of Sun & Clouds PM, Scat. Showers

& Storms Developing, Few Storms Could be Strong to Severe, Wind &

Hail are the Primary Threats |High: 76| E to N-5