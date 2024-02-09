Showers and a few storms are possible through the weekend (2.9.24)

Rain and a Few Storms Possible Until Early Next Week

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, Area Showers, Few Storms Possible |High: 65| S-10, Gusts: 20 mph

Tonight: Cloudy, Area Showers, Storm Possible |Low: 51| S 10-15

Tomorrow: Cloudy, Area Showers, Few Storms Possible |High: 65| SW-10, Gusts: 20

In Depth:

We'll see an unsettled weather pattern through the weekend. We'll

see several waves of rain along with the chance for a few

thunderstorms. By Monday, many areas could see 1-2 inches

of rain with higher amounts possible in our southern counties.

While there is rain in the weekend forecast, there will be dry times for

those who want to get out and about. Here's a look at the

weekend planner.