Showers and a few storms are possible through the weekend (2.9.24)

Lelan and Nikki-Dee early-morning forecast: Friday, February 9, 2024
Posted at 7:22 AM, Feb 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-09 08:32:28-05

Rain and a Few Storms Possible Until Early Next Week

Forecast:
Today: Cloudy, Area Showers, Few Storms Possible |High: 65| S-10, Gusts: 20 mph
Tonight: Cloudy, Area Showers, Storm Possible |Low: 51| S 10-15
Tomorrow: Cloudy, Area Showers, Few Storms Possible |High: 65| SW-10, Gusts: 20

In Depth:
We'll see an unsettled weather pattern through the weekend. We'll
see several waves of rain along with the chance for a few
thunderstorms. By Monday, many areas could see 1-2 inches
of rain with higher amounts possible in our southern counties.

While there is rain in the weekend forecast, there will be dry times for
those who want to get out and about. Here's a look at the
weekend planner.

Weather

