Slight chance we see a shower for the first time this month (10-26-24)

Slight Chance for Showers Today

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy, 30% Chc. for Sct'd Showers | High: 71 | N 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog Possible | Low: 48 | ENE 3-8

Sunday: Mostly Sunny & Seasonal | High: 72 | ENE 2-7

In-Depth:

After a record high Friday, this weekend will be more on par with what you expect for late October. Highs will top out in the low 70s and upper 60s.

For the first time this month Saturday will see a chance for measurable rain. But, before you get excited about that you need to know it will rain from a tenth of an inch to a hundreth of a inch...so not much, and nothing that will be drought busting.

