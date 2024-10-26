Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Slight chance we see a shower for the first time this month (10-26-24)

Posted

Slight Chance for Showers Today

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy, 30% Chc. for Sct'd Showers | High: 71 | N 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog Possible | Low: 48 | ENE 3-8

Sunday: Mostly Sunny & Seasonal | High: 72 | ENE 2-7

In-Depth:

After a record high Friday, this weekend will be more on par with what you expect for late October. Highs will top out in the low 70s and upper 60s.

2020 Todays_High.png

For the first time this month Saturday will see a chance for measurable rain. But, before you get excited about that you need to know it will rain from a tenth of an inch to a hundreth of a inch...so not much, and nothing that will be drought busting.

HENRY DROUGHT MONITOR.png
HENRY DMA Rain Accum..png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk