Mostly Sunny Today, Shower Chance Friday

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy |High: 67| NE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 42 | N 5-10

In Depth:

Today will be quiet but not as warm and sunny. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the mid 60s.

A large Gulf system will move warm, moist air over us Friday bringing scattered showers.

Skies will clear throughout Saturday. Palm Sunday morning will be frosty.