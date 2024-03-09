Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Soggy and cool Saturday, but cool and sunny by Sunday (3-9-24)

Henry's morning forecast: Saturday, March 9, 2024.
2020 Weekend Forecast DETAILS.png
Posted at 5:41 AM, Mar 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-09 07:34:03-05

Temperatures Slowly Falling Today

Forecast:
Today: Scattered Showers, Breezy, Falling Temps | 3pm Temp: 52 | NW 5-15
Tonight: Clearing Sky, Frost Possible | Low: 33 | NW 5-15
Sunday: "Spring Forward," Sunny Sky | High: 52 | NW 5-15

In-Depth:
Saturday is not ideal for being outdoors with shower chances continuing, and temperatures slowly falling during the day behind a cold front.

Sunday looks cool, but much nicer with sunshine across the Mid-South.

2020 Weekend Forecast DETAILS.png

REMINDER...Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday so when you head to bed Saturday make sure you set your clocks ahead one hour.

DST BEGINS.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018