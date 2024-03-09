Soggy and cool Saturday, but cool and sunny by Sunday (3-9-24)

Temperatures Slowly Falling Today
Forecast:
Today: Scattered Showers, Breezy, Falling Temps | 3pm Temp: 52 | NW 5-15
Tonight: Clearing Sky, Frost Possible | Low: 33 | NW 5-15
Sunday: "Spring Forward," Sunny Sky | High: 52 | NW 5-15
In-Depth:
Saturday is not ideal for being outdoors with shower chances continuing, and temperatures slowly falling during the day behind a cold front.
Sunday looks cool, but much nicer with sunshine across the Mid-South.
REMINDER...Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday so when you head to bed Saturday make sure you set your clocks ahead one hour.