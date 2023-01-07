Watch Now
Soggy forecast for your weekend (1-7-23)

wx graphic
WTVF
wx graphic
Posted at 5:31 AM, Jan 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-07 06:56:16-05

Rain Chance This Weekend

Forecast:
Today: Cloudy, 80% Shower Chance | High: 49 | SSE 2-7
Tonight: Cloudy, 50% Shower Chance | Low: 43 | S 1-6
Sunday: Cloudy, 30% Shower Chance | High: 56 | NW 3-8

In Depth:
A soggy pattern will be the story for your weekend with area showers both Saturday and Sunday.Highs today will be seasonal, in the upper 40s, but a cold rain will make it not ideal to be outdoors.

wx graphic

If you have plans to watch the Titans take on the Jaguars this evening (they are in Jacksonville) you'll want to watch the game indoors as rain chances will continue here in the Mid-South.

wx graphic 1

Anywhere from .10" - .30" of rain can be expected by the end of the weekend.

wx graphic 2

