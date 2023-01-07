Soggy forecast for your weekend (1-7-23)

Rain Chance This Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, 80% Shower Chance | High: 49 | SSE 2-7

Tonight: Cloudy, 50% Shower Chance | Low: 43 | S 1-6

Sunday: Cloudy, 30% Shower Chance | High: 56 | NW 3-8

In Depth:

A soggy pattern will be the story for your weekend with area showers both Saturday and Sunday.Highs today will be seasonal, in the upper 40s, but a cold rain will make it not ideal to be outdoors.

WTVF

If you have plans to watch the Titans take on the Jaguars this evening (they are in Jacksonville) you'll want to watch the game indoors as rain chances will continue here in the Mid-South.

WTVF

Anywhere from .10" - .30" of rain can be expected by the end of the weekend.