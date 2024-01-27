Watch Now
Soggy Saturday across the Mid-South (1-27-24)

WTVF
Posted at 5:35 AM, Jan 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-27 06:41:45-05

Soggy Saturday, Cloudy Sunday

Forecast:

Today: Area Showers, Isolated Storm Possible | High: 54 | NNE 5-15
Tonight: Cloudy, 80% Chc. for Rain | Low: 40 | NW 5-15
Sunday: Cloudy, turning Mostly Cloudy Late | High: 45 | NW 5-15

In Depth:
What a difference a week makes. While we had snow, ice, and dangerously cold temperatures this time last week, this weekend is much warmer, but a gray sky and soggy weather are the story.

Rain should be out by mid-morning Sunday with cooler temperatures across the Mid-South.

