Soggy Saturday across the Mid-South (1-27-24)

Soggy Saturday, Cloudy Sunday
Forecast:
Today: Area Showers, Isolated Storm Possible | High: 54 | NNE 5-15
Tonight: Cloudy, 80% Chc. for Rain | Low: 40 | NW 5-15
Sunday: Cloudy, turning Mostly Cloudy Late | High: 45 | NW 5-15
In Depth:
What a difference a week makes. While we had snow, ice, and dangerously cold temperatures this time last week, this weekend is much warmer, but a gray sky and soggy weather are the story.
Rain should be out by mid-morning Sunday with cooler temperatures across the Mid-South.