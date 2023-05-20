Soggy Saturday for the Mid-South (5-20-23)

Soggy Saturday

Forecast:

Saturday: Showers & Even a Few Rumbles of Thunder | High: 73 | NW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog Possible | Low: 54 | N 5-10

Sunday: Mostly Sunny w/ Slightly Below Normal Temps | High: 78 | N 5-10

In Depth:

A slow-moving cold front will make for a soggy Saturday for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Much of the day will have showers, and a rumble or two of thunder cannot be ruled out as well.

WTVF

The upside to the soggy setup for our Saturday is the pollen count is low. Also, we are not expecting anything severe with these showers today.

WTVF

WTVF