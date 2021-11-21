Watch
Soggy Sunday (11.21.21)

Nikki-Dee Ray weather Nov. 21, 2021
Posted at 4:59 AM, Nov 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-21 08:12:39-05

Forecast:
Today: Area Showers|High: 56| SW 15-20 (25)
Tonight: Clearing|Low: 37| Light

Details:
Today, a potent cold front will bring showers throughout most of the day. Temperatures won't be too chilly during the afternoon, expect highs in the upper 50s. The cold air pours in late Sunday into Monday with the coldest temperatures of the season setting in by Tuesday morning. Some spots in our highest elevations may dip briefly into the teens Tuesday morning. Dry conditions are expected Monday, Tuesday, & Wednesday with more showers arriving on Thanksgiving.

