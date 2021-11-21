Soggy Sunday (11.21.21)

Forecast:

Today: Area Showers|High: 56| SW 15-20 (25)

Tonight: Clearing|Low: 37| Light

Details:

Today, a potent cold front will bring showers throughout most of the day. Temperatures won't be too chilly during the afternoon, expect highs in the upper 50s. The cold air pours in late Sunday into Monday with the coldest temperatures of the season setting in by Tuesday morning. Some spots in our highest elevations may dip briefly into the teens Tuesday morning. Dry conditions are expected Monday, Tuesday, & Wednesday with more showers arriving on Thanksgiving.

