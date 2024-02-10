Watch Now
Soggy weekend across the Mid-South (2-10-24)

WTVF
Posted at 5:35 AM, Feb 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-10 06:39:38-05

Rain and a Few Storms Possible Until Early Next Week

Forecast:
Today: Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms | High: 64 | WSW, Gust 20mph
Tonight: Cloudy, Area Showers, Storm Possible | Low: 49 | N 5-10
Sunday: Cloudy, Area Showers, Few Storms Possible | High: 60 | NNE 5-10

In-Depth:
A soggy weekend is the story for the Mid-South as showers & even a few thunderstorms are forecasted. All of this is in advance of a cold front that will push through early Monday.

Through the weekend we expect steady rain bringing well over an inch of rain to many.

HENRY Exactrak Rain.png

