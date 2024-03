Forecast:

Today: Showers and storms | High: 69 | S 5-15

Tonight: Scattered Showers | Low: 57 | S 5-15

In-Depth:

Today will be mild and wet. Showers and thunderstorms will be on and off throughout the day. The highest rainfall totals look to be south of I-40 (along the Alabama Tennessee Stateline) and east of I-65.

WTVF

Dry time returns midweek before a front brings even more rain chances Friday and Saturday. Both systems combined could drop 3 inches of rain so keep the umbrella handy!