Spotty AM shower, very cold by Friday (12.20.22)

Spotty AM Showers, Dangerously Cold Air Arrives Thursday Night into Friday
Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloudy then Clouds Decrease, Few AM showers or Flurries Possible |High: 51| L/V to N-5
Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 30|N-5
Tomorrow: Sunny Start then Increasing Clouds |High: 52|NE to SE-5
In Depth:
A weather system to our south has sent clouds to our area. There could be a spotty light shower or flurry this morning before clouds decrease this afternoon. Highs will be close to normal today.
The much-advertised Arctic Blast is still on track for Thursday evening into Friday. The snow amounts look light for us, 1/2'' to 1'' in most locations with a few spots picking up a little more. While there will be snow showers, we want to emphasize that it'll be dangerously cold Friday. Highs will only be in the teens with wind chills below zero.
Stay Weather Aware!