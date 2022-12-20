Watch Now
Spotty AM shower, very cold by Friday (12.20.22)

A weather system is moving to our south, but it's close enough to give us a few showers this morning or even a few flurries. The very cold air arrives Thursday night into Friday.
Posted at 4:44 AM, Dec 20, 2022
Spotty AM Showers, Dangerously Cold Air Arrives Thursday Night into Friday

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloudy then Clouds Decrease, Few AM showers or Flurries Possible |High: 51| L/V to N-5
Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 30|N-5
Tomorrow: Sunny Start then Increasing Clouds |High: 52|NE to SE-5

In Depth:
A weather system to our south has sent clouds to our area. There could be a spotty light shower or flurry this morning before clouds decrease this afternoon. Highs will be close to normal today.

The much-advertised Arctic Blast is still on track for Thursday evening into Friday. The snow amounts look light for us, 1/2'' to 1'' in most locations with a few spots picking up a little more. While there will be snow showers, we want to emphasize that it'll be dangerously cold Friday. Highs will only be in the teens with wind chills below zero.

Stay Weather Aware!

