Spotty AM shower, very cold by Friday (12.20.22)

Spotty AM Showers, Dangerously Cold Air Arrives Thursday Night into Friday

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy then Clouds Decrease, Few AM showers or Flurries Possible |High: 51| L/V to N-5

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 30|N-5

Tomorrow: Sunny Start then Increasing Clouds |High: 52|NE to SE-5

In Depth:

A weather system to our south has sent clouds to our area. There could be a spotty light shower or flurry this morning before clouds decrease this afternoon. Highs will be close to normal today.

The much-advertised Arctic Blast is still on track for Thursday evening into Friday. The snow amounts look light for us, 1/2'' to 1'' in most locations with a few spots picking up a little more. While there will be snow showers, we want to emphasize that it'll be dangerously cold Friday. Highs will only be in the teens with wind chills below zero.