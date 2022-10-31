Spotty showers for trick-or-treaters (10.31.22)

Few Showers Possible for the Trick-or-Treaters

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, 20% Shower Chance |High: 70| SW 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 20% Shower Ch. Early then Patchy Fog|Low: 53| SW-5

Tomorrow: Patchy AM Fog then Mo. Sunny |High: 71| NW-5

In Depth:

Mostly cloudy skies are on tap for Halloween. Temperatures will be seasonal today with a 20 percent shower chance.

While most areas will be rain-free today, a few showers are possible this afternoon and early tonight as your neighborhood ghost and goblins start to emerge in search for candy.

Overnight, as clouds decrease, patchy fog will be develop. Be careful on your Tuesday morning drive to work or school. We'll see mostly sunny skies by afternoon.