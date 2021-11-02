Spotty showers this morning, dry afternoon (11-2-21)

Chilly With Spotty Morning Showers, Frost Advisory Tonight-Cumberland Plateau

Forecast:

Today: Spotty AM Showers then Pt. Cloudy|High: 54|N 5-10

Tonight: Becoming Mo. Cloudy, Patchy Frost|Low: 39| N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, Chilly |High: 51| NE 5-10

Details:

Our chilly weather continues. Look for the spotty morning showers to move east by mid to late morning. This afternoon will be dry. Overnight, patchy frost is possible. A frost advisory has been issued for the locations along the Cumberland Plateau. Meanwhile, our northern counties will be under a freeze watch THURSDAY morning.