Spotty showers this morning, dry afternoon (11-2-21)

Nikki-Dee Ray's early morning forecast for Tuesday, November 2, 2021.
Posted at 5:42 AM, Nov 02, 2021
Chilly With Spotty Morning Showers, Frost Advisory Tonight-Cumberland Plateau

Forecast:

Today: Spotty AM Showers then Pt. Cloudy|High: 54|N 5-10
Tonight: Becoming Mo. Cloudy, Patchy Frost|Low: 39| N 5-10
Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, Chilly |High: 51| NE 5-10

Details:
Our chilly weather continues. Look for the spotty morning showers to move east by mid to late morning. This afternoon will be dry. Overnight, patchy frost is possible. A frost advisory has been issued for the locations along the Cumberland Plateau. Meanwhile, our northern counties will be under a freeze watch THURSDAY morning.

