Spotty showers today, rain & snow this weekend (1-13-22)

Hit or Miss Shower Today, Rain & Snow Developing This Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, Spotty Showers |High: 53 | W 5-10

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy |Low: 31| N-5

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, Chilly |High: 45| NE-5

Details:

Today will feature mostly cloudy skies with spotty showers. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy but dry.

Now for the weekend forecast-A lot of variables are still not set in stone, but the models are becoming

more consistent in bringing winter weather to the Mid-South this weekend. Accumulating snow is possible!

On Saturday, most of us will see a cold rain, but that could mix with or change to snow in our northwestern areas.

Saturday night, we'll see rain mixing with snow for most of the area, but more snow for our northwestern areas.

Sunday will start with a winter mix before becoming snow for most of the area. That changeover looks to happen much

later for our eastern/southeastern areas. Again, accumulating snow is looking more likely across the area for the upcoming

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Holiday weekend, and it could have some major impact on travel. Stay with the Storm 5 Weather Team

and NewsChannel 5 as we continue to update the forecast.

