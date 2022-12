Winter Weather Advisory This Evening to Friday Morning

Wind Chill Warning Tonight-Early Friday Afternoon

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Showers, Rain to Snow Late Today &

This Evening from West to East |High: 53 S 10-15

Tonight: Rain to Snow, Accumulations of 1''-2'' Possible |Low: 1|

W 15-20, Gusts: 25 mph

Tomorrow: Very Cold, Blustery with Dangerous Wind Chills |

High: 12| W 15-20, Gusts: 35 mph