Spring-like temperatures and showers ahead this week

Slight 'Cool Down'

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Shower Possible | High: 61 | N 5-10

Tonight: Cloudy, Few Showers / Storms | Low: 48 | N 5-10

In Depth:

Although today's temperatures will be slightly cooler compared to yesterday, we will continue to experience a spring-like feel. Throughout this week, highs are expected to remain 10-20 degrees above average.

In addition to the warm temperatures, we will also see some spring showers and thunderstorms. Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning, there is potential for strong to severe storms, with the primary concern being damaging wind gusts. While the likelihood is low, a brief tornado cannot be entirely ruled out.

By next week, we will return to more typical seasonal temperatures.