Wet & windy Christmas Day

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy to Cloudy w/ a Chance for Sprinkles | High 60 | s 5-10

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy | Low: 46 | SSE 0-5

Christmas Eve: Mix of Sun & Clouds | High: 66 | S 5-10

In Depth:

If you have travel plans, or last minute shopping plans Saturday take the umbrella just in case you come across a sprinkle or two. Highs will top out well above aveage near 60.

WTVF

Afternoon temps will be above normal through the Christmas weekend, and Christmas Day.