Still warm, scattered showers & thunderstorms developing (9.23.24)

Increasing Rain & Storm Chances, A Few Could be Strong to Severe

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Scat. Showers & Storms Developing|

High: 91| W-5

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Showers & Storms, Mainly Early |Low: 71|

SE-5

Tomorrow: Warm & Humid, Scat. Showers & Storms |High: 88|

SW 5-10

In Depth:

We'll push the 90 degree mark again today, but an approaching

cold front will increase our chances for showers & thunderstorms

for the start of the work week. A couple of the storms that develop

today & tomorrow could be strong to severe with the primary

threats being damaging winds, hail & heavy downpours.

For the second half of the week, we'll be watching for the possibility

of a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico. We'll keep an eye on the

track to see what impacts it could have on our weather.