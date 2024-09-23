Still warm, scattered showers & thunderstorms developing (9.23.24)

Increasing Rain & Storm Chances, A Few Could be Strong to Severe
Forecast:
Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Scat. Showers & Storms Developing|
High: 91| W-5
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Showers & Storms, Mainly Early |Low: 71|
SE-5
Tomorrow: Warm & Humid, Scat. Showers & Storms |High: 88|
SW 5-10
In Depth:
We'll push the 90 degree mark again today, but an approaching
cold front will increase our chances for showers & thunderstorms
for the start of the work week. A couple of the storms that develop
today & tomorrow could be strong to severe with the primary
threats being damaging winds, hail & heavy downpours.
For the second half of the week, we'll be watching for the possibility
of a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico. We'll keep an eye on the
track to see what impacts it could have on our weather.