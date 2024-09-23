Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Still warm, scattered showers & thunderstorms developing (9.23.24)

Still warm, scattered showers: Monday, September 23, 2024
Posted
and last updated

Increasing Rain & Storm Chances, A Few Could be Strong to Severe

Forecast:
Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Scat. Showers & Storms Developing|
High: 91| W-5
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Showers & Storms, Mainly Early |Low: 71|
SE-5
Tomorrow: Warm & Humid, Scat. Showers & Storms |High: 88|
SW 5-10

In Depth:
We'll push the 90 degree mark again today, but an approaching
cold front will increase our chances for showers & thunderstorms
for the start of the work week. A couple of the storms that develop
today & tomorrow could be strong to severe with the primary
threats being damaging winds, hail & heavy downpours.

For the second half of the week, we'll be watching for the possibility
of a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico. We'll keep an eye on the
track to see what impacts it could have on our weather.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk