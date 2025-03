Still windy today with falling temperatures, snow showers along the Plateau tonight (3.5.25)

Wind Advisory until 6pm Today

Winter Weather Advisory-Plateau Area 6pm Today- 6am Tomorrow Forecast:

Today: Windy and Colder, Scat. Showers, May Mix with Flurries &

Snow Showers This Afternoon/Evening |High: 50s & falling |SW 15-20,

Gusts: 35 mph

Tonight: Cloudy, Scat Snow Showers-Mainly East/Plateau |Low: 32|

W 15-20, Gusts: 30 mph

Tomorrow: AM Clouds then Mo. Sunny |High: 50| NE 10-15

