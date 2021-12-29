Storm 5 Alert 3pm-9pm this afternoon & evening(12-29-21)

Storm 5 Alert 3PM-9PM This Evening

Forecast:

Tonight: Area Rain & Storms, Few Storms Could be Strong to Severe |

Low: 55| E to W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mo Cloudy then Decreasing Clouds |High: 67| W-5

Friday: Mostly Cloudy, Scat. Showers, Iso. Storm |High: 70| S 5-15

New Year's Eve Night: Area Rain & Storms Developing, Few Storms

Could be Strong to Severe |Low: 62| SW 5-15

New Year's Day: Area Rain & Storms, Few Storms Could be Strong to

Severe| High: 71|

Details:

An area of rain and storms will move across the area this afternoon and evening. The main time window is from

3pm-9pm. The severe weather threat is greatest along and south of I-40, but we all need to stay weather aware.

Damaging wind gusts, heavy downpours, small hail and a few tornadoes are the threats with this system. Once it has moved

out of there, we'll dry out for a short period Thursday. We'll need to stay weather aware as we get ready to ring in 2022.

Strong to severe storms are possible Friday night and again on Saturday. Then, it'll be cold Sunday with the chance for a rain/snow

mix Sunday morning.