Storm 5 Alert: All of Middle Tennessee under slight risk for severe storms Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — The Storm 5 Weather team is calling a Storm 5 Alert for Thursday as all of Middle Tennessee is under a slight risk (A 2 out of 5) for severe storms on Thursday.
Conditions will stay very windy throughout the day Thursday as a potent cold front moves through the area. You can expect widespread showers tomorrow with some thunderstorms possible from late morning through the early evening hours.
A couple storms may be strong to severe with damaging wind the main threat. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
You may see locally heavy downpours as well, with up to an inch of rain expected in some areas.
A Wind Advisory begins today for Southern Kentucky and tomorrow for all of the area. You can expect strong winds, between 15-30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph possible.
Once all this moves out, you can expect a return to cold air on Friday.
Stick with the Storm 5 Weather team for updates, and you can use the tools below to track the storms as they move through the area Thursday.