Storm 5 Alert: All of Middle Tennessee under slight risk for severe storms Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — The Storm 5 Weather team is calling a Storm 5 Alert for Thursday as all of Middle Tennessee is under a slight risk (A 2 out of 5) for severe storms on Thursday.

Conditions will stay very windy throughout the day Thursday as a potent cold front moves through the area. You can expect widespread showers tomorrow with some thunderstorms possible from late morning through the early evening hours.

A couple storms may be strong to severe with damaging wind the main threat. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Storm 5 Weather A quick breakdown of the risks from Thursday's storms

You may see locally heavy downpours as well, with up to an inch of rain expected in some areas.

A Wind Advisory begins today for Southern Kentucky and tomorrow for all of the area. You can expect strong winds, between 15-30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph possible.

Storm 5 Weather The counties in brown on the map above are under a wind advisory

Once all this moves out, you can expect a return to cold air on Friday.

Stick with the Storm 5 Weather team for updates, and you can use the tools below to track the storms as they move through the area Thursday.