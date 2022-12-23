Storm 5 Alert extended to Tuesday morning due to the dangerous cold (12.26.22)

Winter Weather Advisory until Noon

Forecast:

Today: Light Snow Showers |High: 32|S 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Cold|Low: 23| S 5

In Depth:

A quick moving system will bring us light snow showers this morning. Accumulations will remain light, with most locations expecting less than an inch of snowfall.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until Noon for parts of the area today. Icy conditions could cause travel impacts today, so be very careful on area roads

Along with keeping your faucets dripping, another helpful trick is to place a heater pointed towards sink pipes with the cabinet doors open. Make sure the heater is a few feet back for safety, but it can help if you find yourself in a bind.

