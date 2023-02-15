Storm 5 Alert for tonight and Thursday (2.15.23)

Mild & Breezy Today | Storm 5 Alert Tonight & Tomorrow

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Spotty Shower |High: 74| S 10-15

Tonight: Area Showers & Storms, Few Storms Could Be Strong to Severe |Low: 61| S 15-20, Gusts: 35 mph

Tomorrow: Area Rain & Storms, Few Storms Could Be Strong to Severe |High: 68| SW 15-20, Gusts: 35 mph

STORM 5 ALERT: Wed Evening -Thurs Afternoon

In Depth:

Near record warmth is expected to continue today as temperatures climb into the 70s. Late tonight, storms will start to move in from the south bringing a risk for a couple of strong to severe storms.

Multiple waves of storms will continue through the early morning and afternoon hours of Thursday. The primary risk with any storms will be wind, although periods of hail and a few isolated tornadoes are also possible.

With an overnight storm threat in place tonight into Thursday it's important to have a way to receive weather information while you sleep and on the go. A NOAA weather radio is always your best bet. Our Storm Shield app is another great resource. If you are relying on an app, make sure 'notifications, and 'location' are turned on so your device can alert you. Make sure to close all windows and doors as well to help fortify your home.

The main threat Wednesday night into early Thursday is along and west of Interstate 65.

The threat transitions across all of Middle Tennessee Thursday with wind remaining the primary concern and periods of hail and isolated tornadoes a secondary concern. The best plan of action is to stay weather aware and identify your 'safe space' at home, at work, on the go... everywhere you do life.