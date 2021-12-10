Storm 5 Alert late tonight to Saturday morning (12-10-21)

Storm 5 Alert Overnight Tonight into Saturday Morning

Forecast:

Today: Breezy, Scat Showers, Iso. Storm |High: 72| S 10-15 Gusts 25-30

Tonight: Strong to Severe Storms Late |Low: 64| S 15-25 Gusts to 35

Tomorrow: AM Strong to Severe Storms, Scat. PM Showers|High: 66, Falling to the 40s|W 10-20

Details:

Today, look for scattered showers with an isolated storm or two. It'll be mild and breezy with highs in the upper 60s to

low 70s. Our normal high for today is 53 degrees. A strong cold front is on the way, and it'll bring the threat for strong to

severe storms late tonight into early Saturday morning. The primary threats are damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes,

heavy downpours and hail. Behind the system, temps will fall into the 40s by sunset Saturday. It'll be dry for the Titans game

Sunday with highs in the mid to low 50s.