Storm 5 Alert: Remnants of Ida to bring heavy rain and storms here Monday & Tuesday

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for parts of the Mid-State from Monday night through Tuesday night

Forecast:

Sunday: Pt. Cloudy, 30% Pop-up Storms |High: 91| S 5-10

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, Few Showers| Low: 73 | S 5

Details: Highs today will be in the low 90s with a few scattered storms this afternoon. All eyes are on Hurricane Ida in the Gulf of Mexico and impacts we could see here in the Mid-State starting Monday. After Ida makes landfall today, the system will move towards our area by Monday night. Heavy rainfall seems likely through Wednesday with 2-4" of rainfall possible. A few strong storms can't be ruled out Monday night into Tuesday. Stay with the Storm 5 Weather team for updates to the forecast!

