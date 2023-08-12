Storm 5 Alert Saturday as damaging wind and hail are possible (8-12-23)

Humid Weekend, Few Strong Storms Possible Saturday

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Humid |Low: 72| SW-5

Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, 40% Shower/Storm Ch.|High: 92,

Heat Index Mid to Upper 90s|SW 5-10

In Depth:

Many of you may have plans to be outdoors Saturday, however it is very important that you remain weather aware. A decaying cluster of storms will move into the Mid-South late morning, lasting into the early afternoon hours. These storms could bring anything from damaging wind, to small hail. Lightning is also a big concern, so please keep that in mind if you have plans to enjoy the pool or area lakes today.

It’s important to note that all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a risk for severe weather today. Much of the area is under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5), but much of the Mid-State is under a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather.

Storms will begin entering the NewsChannel 5 viewing area around lunchtime, and look to exit by late afternoon.

