Storm 5 Alert Sunday into Memorial Day

STORM 5 ALERT SUNDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY



TIMING: SUNDAY AFTERNOON - MONDAY

THREATS/IMPACTS: Damaging Wind, Tornadoes, Hail, Heavy Downpours, Flash Flooding

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start to summer. Unfortunately, we will need to have backup plans in place as storm chances are forecasted throughout the weekend.

WTVF

Sunday into Monday are the biggest concerns for strong to severe storms. All of the NewsChannel 5 coverage area is under a risk for severe weather. Areas along and west of I-65 are have the highest risk at this time. With several days between now and Sunday, this could change.

WTVF

As of now, the biggest risk for Sunday into Memorial Day are wind, tornadoes, flash flooding, and hail. Again, much can change between now and then so it is important to stay up-to-date with the forecast as we head into the long weekend.

Don't forget to download the FREE NewsChannel 5 Storm Shield app so you can have radar in the palm of your hand. You can also sign up for WeatherCall. It cost $15 per year and if the address you have listed with you account is in the path of dangerous weather you will receive a call from the Storm 5 Weather Team.