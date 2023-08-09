Watch Now
Storm 5 Alert this afternoon and tonight (8.9.23)

Several disturbances are on the way, and this will bring two rounds of rain &amp; thunderstorms. Each system could also bring strong to severe storms. Stay Weather Aware.
Posted at 5:54 AM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 07:19:37-04

Strong to Severe Storms Possible This Afternoon & Tonight

Forecast:
Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Increasing Rain & Storm Chances
This Afternoon/Evening, Some May Be Severe |High: 87| SW 5-10
Tonight: Area Rain & Storm, Some May Be Strong to
Severe|Low: 69| S 5-10, Gusts: 20 mph
Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy then Sun/Clouds Mix, 50% Shower
& Storm Ch. |High: 85| SW 5-10, Gusts: 20 mph

In Depth:
Stay Weather Aware this afternoon and tonight. Two rounds of rain and thunderstorms will be possible for the region.

Damaging wind gusts, hail and heavy downpours are the primary threats, but an isolated tornado or two can't be ruled out.

