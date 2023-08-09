Storm 5 Alert this afternoon and tonight (8.9.23)

Strong to Severe Storms Possible This Afternoon & Tonight

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Increasing Rain & Storm Chances

This Afternoon/Evening, Some May Be Severe |High: 87| SW 5-10

Tonight: Area Rain & Storm, Some May Be Strong to

Severe|Low: 69| S 5-10, Gusts: 20 mph

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy then Sun/Clouds Mix, 50% Shower

& Storm Ch. |High: 85| SW 5-10, Gusts: 20 mph

In Depth:

Stay Weather Aware this afternoon and tonight. Two rounds of rain and thunderstorms will be possible for the region.

Damaging wind gusts, hail and heavy downpours are the primary threats, but an isolated tornado or two can't be ruled out.