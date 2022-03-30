Watch
Weather

Actions

Storm 5 Alert This Afternoon & Tonight (3-30-22)

Lelan and Nikki-Dee's early morning forecast: Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Posted at 6:31 AM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 07:39:57-04

Wind Advisory Today & Tonight, High Wind Warning for West TN
Strong to Severe Storm Mid to Late Afternoon & Early Tonight

Forecast:
Today: Windy, Stray Storm Early then Strong to Severe Storms
Mid to Late Afternoon |High: 83|Becoming 20-30, Gusts 50 mph
Tonight: Area Rain & Strong to Severe Storms Early|Low: 54|
S 15-25, Gusts-25 then SW 10-15, Gusts 30 after Midnight
Tomorrow: Few AM Showers Breezy, Clouds Decrease |High: 63|
W 15-20

Details:
A quick moving line of storms will swing through late this afternoon/evening bringing a threat for 70mph wind gusts and some quick moving isolated tornadoes. Expect cloudy and breezy conditions overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. A line of strong to severe storms will race across the mid-state from late afternoon through late evening on Wednesday. Storms will be in our western tier around 4pm, near I-65 between 7pm and 8pm, and into the plateau between 10pm and midnight.

Make sure you've got our StormShieldApp ready to go tomorrow and stay safe.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018