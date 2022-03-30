Storm 5 Alert This Afternoon & Tonight (3-30-22)

Wind Advisory Today & Tonight, High Wind Warning for West TN

Strong to Severe Storm Mid to Late Afternoon & Early Tonight

Forecast:

Today: Windy, Stray Storm Early then Strong to Severe Storms

Mid to Late Afternoon |High: 83|Becoming 20-30, Gusts 50 mph

Tonight: Area Rain & Strong to Severe Storms Early|Low: 54|

S 15-25, Gusts-25 then SW 10-15, Gusts 30 after Midnight

Tomorrow: Few AM Showers Breezy, Clouds Decrease |High: 63|

W 15-20

Details:

A quick moving line of storms will swing through late this afternoon/evening bringing a threat for 70mph wind gusts and some quick moving isolated tornadoes. Expect cloudy and breezy conditions overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. A line of strong to severe storms will race across the mid-state from late afternoon through late evening on Wednesday. Storms will be in our western tier around 4pm, near I-65 between 7pm and 8pm, and into the plateau between 10pm and midnight.

Make sure you've got our StormShieldApp ready to go tomorrow and stay safe.

