Weather

Storm 5 Alert this afternoon & tonight, showers hang on into the weekend (5.2.25)

Area showers &amp; storms will develop today. Some of those storms may be strong to severe. The main threats are damaging winds, hail &amp; locally heavy downpours. The tornado threat is low but not zero.
Forecast:
Today: Sun/Clouds Mix-AM, Mo. Cloudy-PM with Area Showers &
Storms, Some may be Strong to Severe |High: 85| SW 5-10
Tonight: Area Showers & Storms, Some may be Strong to Severe |
Low: 63| S 5-10
Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, Area Showers with a Few Storms Possible,
Some Storms may be Strong |High: 72| SW 5-10, Gust: 20 mph

In Depth:
Stay Weather Aware This Afternoon and evening!
Area showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop. Some of those
may be strong to severe with wind, hail and locally heavy downpours,
The tornado threat is low but not zero.
We're expecting to see more rain coverage today than the last two days.
The best window is from early afternoon to until early tonight.

Have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. You can download our
free Storm Shield App. You can also sign up for WeatherCall. You can
receive calls in either English or Spanish.

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

