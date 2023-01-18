Storm 5 Alert this evening & tonight (1.18.23)

Storm 5 Alert This Evening and Tonight

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, Breezy, Few Showers Possible, Few Storms Possible West/NW |High: 68| SE 10-15, Gusts: 30 mph

Tonight: Breezy, Area Showers & Storms, Few Storms Could be Strong to Severe |Low: 54|S 20-25, Gusts: 40 mph

Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, Breezy |High: 64| SW 20-25, Gusts: 40 mph

STORM 5 ALERT WEDNESDAY NIGHT - THURSDAY MORNING

TIMING: Wednesday 4 p.m. - Thursday 6 a.m.

THREATS/IMPACTS: Damaging wind, hail, isolated tornadoes

Mild temperatures are expected to continue for your Wednesday across the Mid-South. However, it is January and weather like this doesn't last long.

Winds will increase during the day ahead of a storm system that will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning. Storms moving from south to north along a cold front will begin impacting western portions of the NewsChannel 5 viewing area around 4 p.m. Wednesday and pushing across the eastern counties early morning hours Thursday. Ingredients are there for a few of these storms to reach strong to severe limits with damaging wind being the main concern. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Below is our estimated storm timing.

A weather radio is a great way to get alerts along with downloading our FREE Storm Shield App to your smartphone.