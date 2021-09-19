Storm 5 Alert through Monday night (9-19-21)

Flash Flood Watch until 7pm Monday

Forecast:

Today: Area Showers & Storms|High: 77| SE 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 30% Rain & Storm Ch. |Low: 69|Light East

Details: Flooding remains a big threat as we end the weekend and start the work week. Another round of heavy rain will move in this morning, afternoon, and evening with an additional 1/2"- 2" expected. Some spots could pick up as much as 3" of rain by the end of the day on Sunday. Streams & creeks are quite swollen from Saturday's rain so it won't take much to cause additional flooding. A third wave of soaking rain is expected early Monday. Conditions won't fully dry out until late Wednesday after a cold front comes through.

