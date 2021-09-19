Watch
Weather

Actions

Storm 5 Alert through Monday night (9-19-21)

Flash Flood Watch Continues
Posted at 6:49 AM, Sep 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-19 08:23:32-04

Flash Flood Watch until 7pm Monday

Forecast:
Today: Area Showers & Storms|High: 77| SE 5-10
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 30% Rain & Storm Ch. |Low: 69|Light East

Details: Flooding remains a big threat as we end the weekend and start the work week. Another round of heavy rain will move in this morning, afternoon, and evening with an additional 1/2"- 2" expected. Some spots could pick up as much as 3" of rain by the end of the day on Sunday. Streams & creeks are quite swollen from Saturday's rain so it won't take much to cause additional flooding. A third wave of soaking rain is expected early Monday. Conditions won't fully dry out until late Wednesday after a cold front comes through.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018