Storm 5 Alert through this evening (1-1-22)

Posted at 3:03 PM, Jan 01, 2022

Strong Storms Possible South/East Through This Evening |MUCH COLDER TOMORROW Forecast:

Tonight: Strong Storms Pushing East then Area Showers, Colder |

Low: 45| W 5-15

Tomorrow: COLDER, Showers Mixing With/Changing to Snow

Showers |High: 45 & Falling|NW 10-15

Monday: Clearing, Cold |High: 40 | N 5-15

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.