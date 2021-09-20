Watch
Storm 5 Alert through this evening (9-20-21)

Posted at 5:09 AM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 06:12:51-04

Flash Flood Watch until 7pm This Evening for All of Middle & West Tennessee

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, Area Rain & Storms | High: 78 | SE 10-15
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 40% Rain & Storm Ch. |Low: 69
Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, Area Rain & Storms |High: 82| SW-5

Details:
Flooding remains a concern as we start the week. Streams & creeks are quite swollen from the rain over the weekend; so, it won't take much to cause additional flooding. Conditions won't fully dry out until late Wednesday after a cold front comes through the Mid-South.

