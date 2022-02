Storm 5 Alert for Flooding Concerns

Flood Watch for Most of the Area Today & Tonight|Winter Weather Advisory for our Northwestern Counties

Forecast:

Today: Area Rain & A Few Storms AM Winter Mix- W/NW |High: 52|NE to SE-5

Highs Today will Range from the Low 60s SW to Mid 40s NW

Tonight: Area Rain, Stray Storm |Low: 38| W 5-10

Tomorrow: Cold, Mostly Cloudy |High: 44| MW 5-10