STORM 5 ALERT Tuesday: damaging wind, hail, isolated tornadoes, heavy downpours

STORM 5 ALERT Tuesday

TIMING: 10am-7pm

THREATS/IMPACTS: Damaging Wind, Hail, Isolated Tornadoes, Heavy Downpours

Unseasonable warm temperatures have been the story as we wrap up March and begin April, but that is set to change by the middle of the week.

A strong cold front will roll through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Tuesday —bringing the threat for strong to severe storms to the area.

All of the NewsChannel 5 viewing area is under a risk for severe storms, and because of this we are calling for a Storm 5 Alert from late Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening.

Storms that move through will bring the threat for damaging wind, isolated tornadoes, hail, and even heavy downpours. It’s because of this that we want you to remain weather-aware on Tuesday.

As of now, we expect storms to begin moving in late morning, and lasting through dinnertime. Make sure to download our FREE NewsChannel 5 Storm Shield App that can alert you to dangerous weather should you be in the path of any.