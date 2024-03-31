STORM 5 ALERT Tuesday: damaging wind, hail, isolated tornadoes, heavy downpours

STORM 5 ALERT Tuesday
TIMING: 10am-7pm
THREATS/IMPACTS: Damaging Wind, Hail, Isolated Tornadoes, Heavy Downpours
Unseasonable warm temperatures have been the story as we wrap up March and begin April, but that is set to change by the middle of the week.
A strong cold front will roll through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Tuesday —bringing the threat for strong to severe storms to the area.
All of the NewsChannel 5 viewing area is under a risk for severe storms, and because of this we are calling for a Storm 5 Alert from late Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening.
Storms that move through will bring the threat for damaging wind, isolated tornadoes, hail, and even heavy downpours. It’s because of this that we want you to remain weather-aware on Tuesday.
As of now, we expect storms to begin moving in late morning, and lasting through dinnertime. Make sure to download our FREE NewsChannel 5 Storm Shield App that can alert you to dangerous weather should you be in the path of any.
- What do I do if there's a warning near me?
- ¿Qué hago si hay una advertencia cerca de mí?
You need to seek shelter immediately if you hear the Storm 5 weather team tell you there is a tornado warning. You can see our radar at this link.
That means going into your home's best interior room with no windows. If you have a basement, go downstairs.
Grab closed-toe shoes and helmets if they are available. If you have a kid who has a car seat, bring this along.
You can catch up in the player below:
Keep your phone with you. We stream through the app and Facebook, so you can be in your safe space and still know what is happening.
Downloading our free Storm Shield app is another resource.
I live in a mobile home. Where do I go during a tornado warning?
Living in a mobile home, you need an action plan.
Our Safe Places initiative will help you make one.
In anticipation of a severe weather event, Safe Places — that are open or plan to be open — will appear on the page listed by county. This list is populated by local emergency management offices and is updated frequently.
If you see a paw, that does mean your pets are allowed. A paw with a slash through it means pets are not allowed.
To find a Safe Place location, go to: newschannel5.com/weather/safe-places
Tome acción inmediata ante una advertencia de tornado! Escuche atentamente las indicaciones del equipo meteorológico de Storm 5. Si anuncian una advertencia de tornado, busca refugio de inmediato y siga estos consejos:
1. Dirigase a la habitación interior más segura de su casa. Busca una habitación sin ventanas, preferiblemente en el nivel más bajo de su casa. Si tienes un sótano, ¡baja las escaleras!
2. Protege tus pies y cabeza. Usa zapatos cerrados y cascos si están disponibles. Si tienes un niño pequeño con asiento de seguridad, llévalo contigo.
3. Mantente informado. Ten tu teléfono a mano. Te seguiremos informando sobre la situación a través de nuestra aplicación y Facebook. De esta manera, podrás mantenerte al tanto de lo que está sucediendo mientras te proteges en un lugar seguro.
4. También puedes descargar nuestra aplicación gratuista Storm Shield como otro recurso.
Vivo en una casa móvil. ¿A dónde debo ir durante una advertencia de tornado?
Si vives en una casa móvil, necesitas un plan de acción.
Nuestra iniciativa Lugares Seguros te ayudará a crear uno!
En caso de un evento climático severo, los lugares seguros —que estén abiertos o planeen estarlo — aparecerán en la página organizados por condado. Esta lista está organizada por condado y es actualizada con regularidad por las autoridades locales de emergencias.
Si ves una pata de animal, significa que tus mascotas están permitidas. Una pata de animal con una línea a través indica que las mascotas no están permitidas.