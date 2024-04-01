Storm 5 Alert Tuesday: damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes are possible (4.1.24)

Warm & Breezy Today, Storm 5 Alert Tomorrow
Forecast:
Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Stray Shower Possible|High: 82| SW 10-15
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 40% Shower & Storm Ch. Late |Low: 67| S 10-15,
Gusts: 30 mph
Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, Area Showers & Storms Developing, Some
Storms Could be Strong to Severe |High: 76| SW 15-20, Gusts: 30 mph
In Depth: Storm 5 Alert Tuesday
A cold front will push across the Mid-South tomorrow. This will bring
rain and thunderstorms to the area. A few of those storms could be
strong to severe. Damaging wind gusts over 60 mph is the primary
threat, but large hail and a few tornadoes are also possible.
The severe weather threat is to our northwest today; then, the focus
shifts east of the Mississippi River tomorrow.