Storm 5 Alert Tuesday: damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes are possible (4.1.24)

Warm & Breezy Today, Storm 5 Alert Tomorrow

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Stray Shower Possible|High: 82| SW 10-15

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 40% Shower & Storm Ch. Late |Low: 67| S 10-15,

Gusts: 30 mph

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, Area Showers & Storms Developing, Some

Storms Could be Strong to Severe |High: 76| SW 15-20, Gusts: 30 mph

In Depth: Storm 5 Alert Tuesday

A cold front will push across the Mid-South tomorrow. This will bring

rain and thunderstorms to the area. A few of those storms could be

strong to severe. Damaging wind gusts over 60 mph is the primary

threat, but large hail and a few tornadoes are also possible.

The severe weather threat is to our northwest today; then, the focus

shifts east of the Mississippi River tomorrow.