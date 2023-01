Storm 5 Alert Through Early Afternoon

Today: Area Showers & Storms, Some Storms Could be Strong to Severe | High: 66| SW to W10-15, Gusts: 25 mph

Tonight: Colder, Scat. Showers Early, Scat. Snow Showers Late|Low: 35| NW 15-20, Gusts: 30 mph

Tomorrow: Much Colder, Breezy, Scat. Snow Showers|High: 38|NW 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph

Timing: Now through Early Afternoon

Threats/Impacts: Damaging wind, small hail, slight chance for isolated tornadoes