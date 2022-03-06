Storm 5 Alert: Waking up to strong, possibly severe storms Monday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Storm 5 Alert has been called for Monday morning, beginning at 3 a.m., as strong to severe storms could impact your morning commute.

Storms are ongoing right now in our northwestern counties. While a brief strong storm can't be ruled out tonight, the better chance for strong to severe weather will be tomorrow morning as a line of storms approaches.

The activity we have now will lift northward of our area by 7-8 p.m. tonight, meaning we should remain quiet through most of the overnight until the line approaches our area by 3-4 a.m. Monday.

The line looks to move into the Metro Nashville area by 7-8 a.m. during the morning commute. This could mean dangerous road conditions for drivers heading into work.

The line will exit the Plateau by early afternoon. A few showers will linger behind the front with falling temperatures during the afternoon.

Damaging wind will be the primary concern along with heavy downpours reducing visibility on the roads. The tornado threat is low but there is enough support for perhaps a couple of quick tornadoes. Only .5" to 1.5" of rain is expected so flooding is not a concern.