Storm 5 Weather Alert (04.29.25)

Heat, Humidity, and Storms

Forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy w/ Near Record Warmth, P.M. Strong to Severe Storms Possible | High: 88 | S 5-15

Tonight: Isolated Showers / Storms along the KY/TN line | Low: 64 | S 5-15

In Depth:

Near-record highs are expected today as temperatures climb into the upper 80s to near 90°F.

This afternoon also marks the beginning of an unsettled weather pattern. A Storm 5 Alert has been issued for the latter part of the day due to the potential for a few strong to severe thunderstorms.

The greatest risk lies in our northwestern counties, where large hail and strong winds are possible.

Tomorrow will be hot and humid, with the possibility of isolated pop-up storms. Rain chances increase on Thursday, followed by a drier and more pleasant weekend.