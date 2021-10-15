Storm 5 Weather Alert (10.15.21)

Mild Temps Ending This Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Iso Showers & Storms Early, Scattered Storms Late Day | High: 82 | S 5-10

Tonight: Gusty, showers & storms | Low: 51 | NW 10-15

Details:

Fall will howl back into our area late tonight and settle in for the weekend. We won't go from highs in the 80s to highs in the 60s without some bumps along the way though. Scattered storms will be ongoing for most of the day with very gusty wind expected throughout the day. A few strong to severe storms are expected Friday prompting a Storm 5 Alert from noon through midnight Friday. The main threat will be gusty straight line wind up to 60 mph. A few storms may bring some large hail, and an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Make sure you have our StormShieldApp and NOAA weather radio setup and stay weather aware throughout the day. Dry weather settles in behind the front and sets the stage for a crisp lovely Fall weekend.