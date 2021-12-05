Storm 5 Weather Alert Ahead (12.05.21)

Forecast:

Today: Gusty, Iso. Showers/Storms 60% Ch. |High: 71| SE 15-20

Tonight: Strong/Severe Storms |Low: 63 | Gusty Wind

A Storm 5 Alert will go into effect for late Sunday night through Monday morning from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m.

This morning, will be dry with windy conditions, but afternoon a few scattered storms could develop ahead of the cold front. A line of storms will move through the NewsChannel 5 viewing areas between 2 a.m. and 10 a.m. Monday, bringing the threat for strong to severe storms for mainly for areas west of I-65. The heaviest rain looks to fall around daybreak Monday with around 1"-2" expected. Another soaking rain swings through Wednesday.