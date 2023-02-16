Storm 5 Weather Alert Through Afternoon (02.16.23)

Storm 5 Alert

Forecast:

Today: Area Rain & Storms, Few Storms Could Be Strong to Severe |High: 68| SW 15-20, Gusts: 35 mph

Tonight: Few Flurries, Clearing |Low: 34| N 5-10

STORM 5 ALERT: Through Thursday Afternoon

In-Depth:

Our morning commute will be wet and windy. This afternoon, a cold front will move across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, bringing a risk for a couple of strong to severe storms. The main concern continues to be damaging winds with an isolated spin-up tornado.

WTVF

Colder weather returns tomorrow.