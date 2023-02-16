Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Storm 5 Weather Alert Through Afternoon (02.16.23)

Posted at 2:34 AM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 03:41:47-05

Storm 5 Alert 

Forecast:

Today: Area Rain & Storms, Few Storms Could Be Strong to Severe |High: 68| SW 15-20, Gusts: 35 mph
Tonight: Few Flurries, Clearing |Low: 34| N 5-10

STORM 5 ALERT: Through Thursday Afternoon

In-Depth:
Our morning commute will be wet and windy. This afternoon, a cold front will move across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, bringing a risk for a couple of strong to severe storms. The main concern continues to be damaging winds with an isolated spin-up tornado.

download.png

Colder weather returns tomorrow.

download-1.png

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018