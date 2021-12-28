Stormy pattern to end the year (12.28.21)

Forecast:

Today: Scattered Showers| High: 74 | SW 15-25 (30)

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers | Low:64 | SW 5-15

Details:

Warm weather will stick around for the end of the year, but our dry weather pattern will not. Scattered showers persisting on and off throughout the day. Scattered storms are expected Wednesday with a few strong to severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon & evening. Gusty wind will be the main threat Wednesday, a brief isolated tornado can not be ruled out Wednesday. We'll dry off briefly to end the week before a stronger cold front moves through Saturday bringing another chance for strong to severe storms. Saturday's storm system is the strongest and will bring the greatest risk for severe storms (and an abrupt return to typical winter temps) by Monday of next week. Strong gusty wind, heavy rain, and some tornadoes are possible Saturday. A rain/snow mix is possible late Sunday with no accumulations expected (for now at least!).

