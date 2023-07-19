Watch Now
Strong storms & flooding concerns for your Wednesday (7-19-23)

Posted at 5:41 AM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 06:41:58-04

Storm 5 Alert

Forecast:

Today: Showers & Thunderstorms, Heavy at Times Bringing Flash Flooding a Concern | High: 91 | SSW 5-10
Tonight: A Few Showers & Storms Possible | Low: 75 | S 1-6
Thursday: Morning Showers Possible, Rain Chances 40% | High: 91 | S 10-15

A soggy pattern has setup over the NewsChannel 5 viewing area and brings a number of concerns. Severe thunderstorms are also possible this morning which is why a Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Wednesday morning until 10:00.

2020 DMA WATCH ONLY S5ALERT.png

Heavy rain will bring concerns for flooding throughout Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. A Flood Watch is in effect until 4:00 this afternoon because of this.

Flood Watch.jpg

Download the FREE NewsChannel 5 Storm Shield App to keep tabs on the active weather today.

