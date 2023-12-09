Watch Now
Strong to severe storm chances have prompted a Storm 5 Alert today (12-9-23)

Henry's morning forecast: Saturday, December 09, 2023.
Posted at 5:17 AM, Dec 09, 2023
Forecast:
Today: Cloudy & Breezy, Sct'd Strong to Severe Storms Possible | High: 66 | S 10-15
Tonight: Cloudy w/ Storms Early, then Becoming Partly Cloudy | Low: 40 | NW 5-15
Sunday: Partly Cloudy, Turning Mostly Sunny | High: 46 | NW 5-10

In-Depth:
You need to remain weather-aware on Saturday as a cold front heading towards the area will bring the threat for strong to severe storms ahead of it Saturday afternoon and evening. All of the NewsChannel 5 viewing area is under a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather.

Highs Saturday will top out in the mid-60s, but Sunday will be much colder behind the front with highs only in the 40s!

2020 Weekend Forecast DETAILS.png

