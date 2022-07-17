STORM 5 ALERT

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy, turning Mostly Cloudy, Sct'd T-Storms | High: 93 | SSW 5-15

Tonight: Sct'd T-Storms, Some Strong to Severe | Low: 72| S 5-10

Monday: Sct'd T-Storms | High: 87 | SW 5-15

In Depth:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecasted today through Monday. Storms late Sunday afternoon through Sunday night have the potential of turning strong to severe.

Damaging wind, hail, heavy downpours, and even a isolated tornado (Southern Kentucky) are all possible with any storms that reach severe limits.

Thanks to clouds and rain on Monday it looks like our streak with highs at or above 90 will end, and we will only make it to the upper 80s Monday afternoon.