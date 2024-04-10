Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon-tonight (4.10.24)

Few Strong to Severe Storms Possible This Afternoon & Tonight
Forecast:
Today: Cloudy, Scat. Showers & Storms, Few Late Day Storms May be
Strong to Severe |High: 72| S 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Area Showers & Storms, Few Storms May be
Strong to Severe |Low: 60| SE 15-20, Gusts: 30 mph
Tomorrow: Area Showers, Few AM Storms, A Storm or Two
Could be Strong to Severe |High: 64| S to W-15, Gusts: 35 mph
In Depth:
Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in our forecast through
tomorrow. Late today and tonight, a few of the storms could be strong to
severe.
While a few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in the
mid-state and South Central Kentucky, the severe weather risk is
much great along the Gulf coast.