Weather

Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon-tonight (4.10.24)

Lelan and Nikki-Dee early-morning forecast: Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Posted at 6:06 AM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 07:30:07-04

Few Strong to Severe Storms Possible This Afternoon & Tonight

Forecast:
Today: Cloudy, Scat. Showers & Storms, Few Late Day Storms May be
Strong to Severe |High: 72| S 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Area Showers & Storms, Few Storms May be
Strong to Severe |Low: 60| SE 15-20, Gusts: 30 mph
Tomorrow: Area Showers, Few AM Storms, A Storm or Two
Could be Strong to Severe |High: 64| S to W-15, Gusts: 35 mph

In Depth:
Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in our forecast through
tomorrow. Late today and tonight, a few of the storms could be strong to
severe.

While a few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in the
mid-state and South Central Kentucky, the severe weather risk is
much great along the Gulf coast.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
