Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon-tonight (4.10.24)

Few Strong to Severe Storms Possible This Afternoon & Tonight

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, Scat. Showers & Storms, Few Late Day Storms May be

Strong to Severe |High: 72| S 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Area Showers & Storms, Few Storms May be

Strong to Severe |Low: 60| SE 15-20, Gusts: 30 mph

Tomorrow: Area Showers, Few AM Storms, A Storm or Two

Could be Strong to Severe |High: 64| S to W-15, Gusts: 35 mph

In Depth:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in our forecast through

tomorrow. Late today and tonight, a few of the storms could be strong to

severe.

While a few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in the

mid-state and South Central Kentucky, the severe weather risk is

much great along the Gulf coast.