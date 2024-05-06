Strong to severe thunderstorms possible this week (5.6.24)

Scat. Storms Today, Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tue & Wed.

Forecast:

Today: Warm & Humid with Scat. Showers & Storms |High: 81|

SW 10-15

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, 40% Shower & Storm Ch. |Low: 67| S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 50% Shower & Storm Ch., Some

Storms Could be Strong to Severe |High: 85| SW 10-15, Gusts: 25

In Depth:

While a strong storm or two can't be ruled out today, most storms

will stay below severe limits, but some localized floods is possible

as some locations could get more rain today after rain and storms

overnight.

Tomorrow, a few strong to severe storms are possible. Right now, the

storms that develop look to be isolated, but storms that get going

could become strong.

The better chance for strong to severe thunderstorms arrive Wednesday.

That's when a Storm 5 Alert is likely. Damaging winds, large hail, heavy

downpours and tornadoes are all possible by late Wednesday afternoon

into the evening and nighttime hours. Stay Weather Aware!