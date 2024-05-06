Watch Now
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible this week (5.6.24)

Our unsettled weather pattern will continue this week. This means more chances for rain &amp; storms.
Posted at 5:58 AM, May 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-06 07:46:06-04

Scat. Storms Today, Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tue & Wed.

Forecast:
Today: Warm & Humid with Scat. Showers & Storms |High: 81|
SW 10-15
Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, 40% Shower & Storm Ch. |Low: 67| S 5-10
Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 50% Shower & Storm Ch., Some
Storms Could be Strong to Severe |High: 85| SW 10-15, Gusts: 25

In Depth:
While a strong storm or two can't be ruled out today, most storms
will stay below severe limits, but some localized floods is possible
as some locations could get more rain today after rain and storms
overnight.
Tomorrow, a few strong to severe storms are possible. Right now, the
storms that develop look to be isolated, but storms that get going
could become strong.

The better chance for strong to severe thunderstorms arrive Wednesday.
That's when a Storm 5 Alert is likely. Damaging winds, large hail, heavy
downpours and tornadoes are all possible by late Wednesday afternoon
into the evening and nighttime hours. Stay Weather Aware!

